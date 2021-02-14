Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) Shares Purchased by NorthCoast Asset Management LLC

NorthCoast Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) by 1,344.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 113,964 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 106,074 shares during the quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC owned about 0.15% of Williams-Sonoma worth $11,606,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 594.0% in the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 347 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 253.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 410 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma in the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. 98.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WSM has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Williams-Sonoma from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut Williams-Sonoma from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $133.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. UBS Group cut Williams-Sonoma from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $110.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Oppenheimer cut Williams-Sonoma from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $115.00 to $136.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their price target on Williams-Sonoma from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Williams-Sonoma presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $102.11.

In other Williams-Sonoma news, CEO Laura Alber sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.08, for a total transaction of $1,591,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 420,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,565,480.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CFO Julie Whalen sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.04, for a total transaction of $324,120.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 56,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,062,124.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 33,000 shares of company stock worth $3,645,720 in the last ninety days. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of WSM opened at $126.61 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $9.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.73. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.01 and a 1-year high of $151.16. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $119.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $102.91.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The specialty retailer reported $2.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by $1.04. The business had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. Williams-Sonoma had a net margin of 6.83% and a return on equity of 36.53%. On average, equities analysts expect that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will post 6.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Friday, January 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. This is an increase from Williams-Sonoma’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 21st. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%. Williams-Sonoma’s payout ratio is 43.80%.

Williams-Sonoma Company Profile

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma Home brand; and furniture, bedding, bathroom accessories, rugs, curtains, lighting, tabletop, outdoor, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

