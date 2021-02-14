WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.16 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC) to post earnings of $0.16 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for WillScot Mobile Mini’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.05) and the highest estimate coming in at $0.21. WillScot Mobile Mini posted earnings of $0.15 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 6.7%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 25th.

On average, analysts expect that WillScot Mobile Mini will report full year earnings of $0.37 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.31 to $0.42. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $0.82 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.73 to $0.90. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow WillScot Mobile Mini.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on WSC shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on WillScot Mobile Mini from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on WillScot Mobile Mini from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.09.

Shares of WSC traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $26.78. The company had a trading volume of 543,094 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,275,665. WillScot Mobile Mini has a 1-year low of $7.45 and a 1-year high of $27.97. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.26. The stock has a market cap of $6.11 billion, a PE ratio of 167.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in WillScot Mobile Mini in the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new position in WillScot Mobile Mini during the 4th quarter valued at $54,000. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini during the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in WillScot Mobile Mini in the 3rd quarter valued at about $46,000. Institutional investors own 29.92% of the company’s stock.

WillScot Mobile Mini Company Profile

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. provides modular space and portable storage solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. The company leases various office space and storage solutions for temporary applications across a customer base in the commercial and industrial, construction, retail, education, health care, government, transportation, security, and energy sectors.

