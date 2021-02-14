Wings (WINGS) Price Up 74.2% Over Last Week

Wings (CURRENCY:WINGS) traded down 9.5% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on February 14th. In the last week, Wings has traded up 74.2% against the dollar. One Wings token can currently be purchased for $0.0452 or 0.00000097 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Wings has a market cap of $4.52 million and approximately $27,517.00 worth of Wings was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $30.13 or 0.00064669 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 16.7% against the dollar and now trades at $415.14 or 0.00890979 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.07 or 0.00006580 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 16.2% against the dollar and now trades at $22.69 or 0.00048690 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded down 21.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.86 or 0.00003990 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2,270.33 or 0.04872660 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.01 or 0.00023629 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.97 or 0.00017111 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002150 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0793 or 0.00000170 BTC.

Wings Token Profile

WINGS is a token. It was first traded on April 25th, 2017. Wings’ total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 99,999,994 tokens. Wings’ official Twitter account is @wingsplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Wings is /r/WingsDAO . Wings’ official website is wings.ai

Wings Token Trading

Wings can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wings directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wings should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Wings using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

