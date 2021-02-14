Winpak Ltd. (OTCMKTS:WIPKF) Short Interest Up 56.7% in January

Winpak Ltd. (OTCMKTS:WIPKF) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 31,500 shares, a growth of 56.7% from the January 14th total of 20,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 78.8 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS WIPKF opened at $32.14 on Friday. Winpak has a one year low of $30.51 and a one year high of $36.58. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $33.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.58.
Winpak Company Profile
