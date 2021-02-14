Woodcoin 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $61,400.00 (LOG)

Woodcoin (CURRENCY:LOG) traded up 3.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on February 14th. Woodcoin has a total market capitalization of $899,491.41 and approximately $61,400.00 worth of Woodcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Woodcoin coin can now be purchased for $0.11 or 0.00000229 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Woodcoin has traded 2.4% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $48,848.53 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,826.28 or 0.03738653 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $218.15 or 0.00446586 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $725.01 or 0.01484193 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0592 or 0.00000121 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $263.57 or 0.00539565 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $236.26 or 0.00483667 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.29 or 0.00033356 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $161.20 or 0.00330000 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00002831 BTC.

Woodcoin Coin Profile

Woodcoin (CRYPTO:LOG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Skein hashing algorithm. Woodcoin’s total supply is 8,035,193 coins. Woodcoin’s official Twitter account is @Woodcoin_jp and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Woodcoin distribution is designed to more closely model renewable resources than nonrenewable. The money supply curve is designed for stability and longevity. WoodCoin, or LOG, has a hard cap to the coin supply thrpugh Proof of Work of just over 27 million. “

Woodcoin Coin Trading

Woodcoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Woodcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Woodcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Woodcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

