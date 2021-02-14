WPP TOKEN (WPP) Reaches Market Cap of $2.36 Million

WPP TOKEN (CURRENCY:WPP) traded down 1.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on February 14th. WPP TOKEN has a total market cap of $2.36 million and approximately $1,562.00 worth of WPP TOKEN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One WPP TOKEN coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0017 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, WPP TOKEN has traded up 59% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

WPP TOKEN Profile

WPP is a coin. It was first traded on September 22nd, 2018. WPP TOKEN’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,392,904,509 coins. The Reddit community for WPP TOKEN is /r/wppcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . WPP TOKEN’s official Twitter account is @wppenergycoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for WPP TOKEN is wppenergy.io

According to CryptoCompare, “WPP is a renewable energy company, having multiple projects with governments around the globe. WPP seek to develop a blockchain-based project with two distinct platforms: Global Green Energy Platform and WPP Exchange Platform. Global Green Energy Platform will be acting as a sales facilitator providing green energy solutions, services and goods from the green energy suppliers around the world. WPP Exchange Platform will play as the necessary gateway to the Global Green Energy Platform since all the following must trade in WPP Tokens (Peer-to-Peer, Business-to-Business and Business-to-Customer renewable energy marketplace of suppliers electricity and electricity generating hardware). WPP Token is based on the ERC20, that will be used as a medium of exchange on all the above platforms. “

Buying and Selling WPP TOKEN

WPP TOKEN can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WPP TOKEN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade WPP TOKEN should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase WPP TOKEN using one of the exchanges listed above.

