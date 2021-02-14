WPX Energy, Inc. (NYSE:WPX) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of WPX Energy, Inc. (NYSE:WPX) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the twenty-one analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $8.84.

WPX has been the subject of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut WPX Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $6.50 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Mizuho raised WPX Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. US Capital Advisors cut WPX Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler raised WPX Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $8.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd.

In related news, CFO J Kevin Vann sold 180,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.75, for a total value of $1,395,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 458,902 shares in the company, valued at $3,556,490.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Bryan K. Guderian sold 124,192 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.97, for a total value of $989,810.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 350,728 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,795,302.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 431,338 shares of company stock valued at $3,433,765. 1.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Edge Capital Group LLC bought a new position in WPX Energy in the third quarter valued at about $61,000. IBM Retirement Fund bought a new position in WPX Energy in the third quarter valued at about $64,000. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in WPX Energy by 19.5% in the third quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,459 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in WPX Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $80,000. Finally, Fort Point Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in WPX Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $82,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.49% of the company’s stock.

WPX opened at $9.43 on Friday. WPX Energy has a 1-year low of $1.94 and a 1-year high of $14.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 3.40. The business has a 50 day moving average of $9.12 and a 200-day moving average of $6.71.

WPX Energy Company Profile

WPX Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas exploration and production company, engages in the exploitation and development of unconventional properties in the United States. It produces oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company operates 688 wells and owns interests in 787 wells covering an area of approximately 122,000 net acres located in Delaware Basin, Texas, and New Mexico; and operates 404 wells and owns interests in 104 wells that covers an area of approximately 87,000 net acres situated in the Williston Basin, North Dakota.

