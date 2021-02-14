Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties (WCK) Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $27,530.00

Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties (CURRENCY:WCK) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on February 14th. One Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties coin can currently be bought for $3.01 or 0.00006401 BTC on exchanges. Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties has a market capitalization of $197,212.71 and $27,530.00 worth of Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties has traded flat against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002131 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 11.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001157 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 11.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.09 or 0.00053426 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $125.57 or 0.00267411 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $39.60 or 0.00084324 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 18.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.08 or 0.00074707 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.63 or 0.00090792 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89.88 or 0.00191404 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded down 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $40,371.64 or 0.85975239 BTC.

Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties Profile

Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties’ total supply is 65,610 coins.

Buying and Selling Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties

Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties using one of the exchanges listed above.

