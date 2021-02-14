Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) Price Up 27.6% This Week

Wrapped Bitcoin (CURRENCY:WBTC) traded up 4.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on February 14th. One Wrapped Bitcoin coin can now be bought for approximately $48,842.34 or 1.00008860 BTC on exchanges. Wrapped Bitcoin has a market cap of $6.21 billion and approximately $214.11 million worth of Wrapped Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Wrapped Bitcoin has traded up 27.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Wrapped Bitcoin alerts:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $19.68 or 0.00040288 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 20.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.84 or 0.00005815 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 23.7% against the dollar and now trades at $46.09 or 0.00094372 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000220 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002051 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000229 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00003003 BTC.

Offshift (XFT) traded down 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.69 or 0.00013691 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000413 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin Coin Profile

Wrapped Bitcoin (CRYPTO:WBTC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 27th, 2018. Wrapped Bitcoin’s total supply is 127,245 coins. Wrapped Bitcoin’s official website is wbtc.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) is the first ERC20 token backed 1:1 with Bitcoin. WBTC standardizes Bitcoin to the ERC20 format, creating smart contracts for Bitcoin. This makes it easier to write smart contracts that integrate Bitcoin transfers. To receive WBTC, a user requests tokens from a merchant. The merchant then performs the required KYC / AML procedures and verifies the user’s identity. Once this is completed, the user and merchant execute their swap, with Bitcoin from the user transferring to the merchant, and WBTC from the merchant transferring to the user. “

Wrapped Bitcoin Coin Trading

Wrapped Bitcoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped Bitcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wrapped Bitcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Wrapped Bitcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Wrapped Bitcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Wrapped Bitcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.