Wrapped BNB (WBNB) Reaches Market Cap of $477.64 Million

Wrapped BNB (CURRENCY:WBNB) traded up 3.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on February 14th. During the last seven days, Wrapped BNB has traded up 100.4% against the U.S. dollar. Wrapped BNB has a total market capitalization of $477.64 million and $298.22 million worth of Wrapped BNB was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Wrapped BNB token can now be purchased for about $135.73 or 0.00277645 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002047 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001246 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $27.79 or 0.00056837 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $136.00 or 0.00278190 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $45.17 or 0.00092390 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.77 or 0.00083396 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 17.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.26 or 0.00098722 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $29.64 or 0.00060640 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44,402.09 or 0.90828513 BTC.

Wrapped BNB Profile

Wrapped BNB’s total supply is 3,519,111 tokens. Wrapped BNB’s official website is www.binance.org

Buying and Selling Wrapped BNB

Wrapped BNB can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped BNB directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wrapped BNB should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Wrapped BNB using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

