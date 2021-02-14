Wrapped NXM (WNXM) Price Hits $57.75 on Major Exchanges

Wrapped NXM (CURRENCY:WNXM) traded down 6.6% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on February 14th. One Wrapped NXM token can now be bought for $57.75 or 0.00118581 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Wrapped NXM has traded 10.7% higher against the US dollar. Wrapped NXM has a market capitalization of $96.85 million and $20.66 million worth of Wrapped NXM was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002055 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001177 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.23 or 0.00055902 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $133.03 or 0.00273127 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $42.97 or 0.00088226 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $42.88 or 0.00088032 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 14.5% against the dollar and now trades at $48.32 or 0.00099209 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44,450.42 or 0.91265147 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.05 or 0.00059646 BTC.

Wrapped NXM Token Profile

Wrapped NXM’s total supply is 1,676,964 tokens. The official website for Wrapped NXM is nexusmutual.io

Buying and Selling Wrapped NXM

Wrapped NXM can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped NXM directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wrapped NXM should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Wrapped NXM using one of the exchanges listed above.

