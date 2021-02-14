Wrapped NXM (WNXM) Price Tops $52.58 on Top Exchanges

Wrapped NXM (CURRENCY:WNXM) traded down 14.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on February 14th. Wrapped NXM has a market cap of $88.18 million and $34.52 million worth of Wrapped NXM was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Wrapped NXM has traded up 2.6% against the US dollar. One Wrapped NXM token can now be purchased for approximately $52.58 or 0.00112186 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Wrapped NXM alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002134 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001146 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $25.32 or 0.00054018 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $124.87 or 0.00266424 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.63 or 0.00084558 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 14.7% against the dollar and now trades at $35.45 or 0.00075633 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.99 or 0.00091713 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $89.83 or 0.00191646 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded down 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $39,644.54 or 0.84583039 BTC.

Wrapped NXM Profile

Wrapped NXM’s total supply is 1,676,964 tokens. Wrapped NXM’s official website is nexusmutual.io

Buying and Selling Wrapped NXM

Wrapped NXM can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped NXM directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wrapped NXM should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Wrapped NXM using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Wrapped NXM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Wrapped NXM and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.