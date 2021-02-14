WuXi Biologics (Cayman) Inc. (OTCMKTS:WXXWY) Short Interest Up 66.3% in January

WuXi Biologics (Cayman) Inc. (OTCMKTS:WXXWY) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 114,600 shares, an increase of 66.3% from the January 14th total of 68,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,181,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

OTCMKTS WXXWY opened at $32.56 on Friday. WuXi Biologics has a fifty-two week low of $7.28 and a fifty-two week high of $43.36. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $27.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.83.

About WuXi Biologics (Cayman)

WuXi Biologics (Cayman) Inc, an investment holding company, operates as an open-access technology platform company that provides solutions to organizations to discover, develop, and manufacture biologics from concept to commercial manufacturing in the People's Republic of China and internationally.

