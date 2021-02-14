Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH) Shares Acquired by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its holdings in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH) by 6.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 184,648 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,152 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned 0.20% of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts worth $10,976,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WH. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in the third quarter worth $32,000. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in the third quarter worth $64,000. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in the third quarter worth $71,000. Pictet & Cie Europe SA acquired a new stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in the third quarter worth $201,000. Finally, IBM Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in the fourth quarter worth $203,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Wyndham Hotels & Resorts alerts:

In related news, insider Scott Lepage sold 1,583 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.91, for a total transaction of $91,671.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Stephen P. Holmes sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.13, for a total transaction of $1,428,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.84% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, Gordon Haskett increased their price target on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.08.

Shares of NYSE WH opened at $60.20 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -125.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.06 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a quick ratio of 3.14, a current ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.03. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.50 and a 52 week high of $63.41.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $296.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $294.60 million. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts had a negative net margin of 2.50% and a positive return on equity of 21.25%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 39.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.81 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 1.14 EPS for the current year.

About Wyndham Hotels & Resorts

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc operates as a hotel franchisor worldwide. The company operates a portfolio of 20 hotel brands, including Super 8, Days Inn, Ramada, Microtel, La Quinta, Baymont, Wingate, AmericInn, Hawthorn Suites, Trademark Collection, and Wyndham. Its Hotel Franchising segments licenses its lodging brands and provides related services to third-party hotel owners and others.

Featured Story: Float

Receive News & Ratings for Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wyndham Hotels & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.