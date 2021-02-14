Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) Expected to Post Earnings of -$2.12 Per Share

Brokerages expect Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) to post earnings per share of ($2.12) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Wynn Resorts’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($1.50) and the lowest is ($2.42). Wynn Resorts posted earnings per share of ($3.54) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 40.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Wynn Resorts will report full-year earnings of ($4.04) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($5.62) to ($2.28). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $1.56 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.20) to $3.93. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Wynn Resorts.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The casino operator reported ($2.45) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.22) by ($0.23). Wynn Resorts had a negative return on equity of 96.61% and a negative net margin of 25.71%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.86 EPS.

Several analysts recently commented on WYNN shares. Union Gaming Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Wynn Resorts in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Wynn Resorts from $80.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Macquarie boosted their price objective on Wynn Resorts from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Wynn Resorts from $103.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup cut shares of Wynn Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Wynn Resorts has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $99.67.

Shares of NASDAQ WYNN opened at $117.85 on Friday. Wynn Resorts has a twelve month low of $35.84 and a twelve month high of $137.58. The stock has a market cap of $12.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.28 and a beta of 2.32. The company has a quick ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.50. The company’s fifty day moving average is $109.44 and its 200-day moving average is $91.72.

In other Wynn Resorts news, EVP Ellen F. Whittemore sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.13, for a total value of $270,325.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 27,174 shares in the company, valued at $2,938,324.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Patricia Mulroy sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.19, for a total transaction of $39,276.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,297 shares in the company, valued at $716,492.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,573 shares of company stock worth $839,987 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Wynn Resorts during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Caas Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Wynn Resorts during the 4th quarter valued at $338,000. Prentice Capital Management LP bought a new position in Wynn Resorts during the fourth quarter worth $2,033,000. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wynn Resorts in the fourth quarter valued at $239,000. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec bought a new position in shares of Wynn Resorts in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,012,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.49% of the company’s stock.

Wynn Resorts

Wynn Resorts, Limited designs, develops, and operates integrated resorts. The company's Wynn Palace segment operates 424,000 square feet of casino space with 323 table games, 1,011 slot machines, private gaming salons, and sky casinos; a luxury hotel towers with 1,706 guest rooms, suites, and villas, including a health club, spa, salon, and pool; 14 food and beverage outlets; 106,000 square feet of retail space; 37,000 square feet of meeting and convention space; and performance lake and floral art displays.

