Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) Shares Acquired by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) by 6.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 217,747 shares of the casino operator’s stock after buying an additional 12,847 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned approximately 0.20% of Wynn Resorts worth $24,568,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Wynn Resorts during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Wynn Resorts by 131.4% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 368 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in Wynn Resorts in the third quarter worth $35,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Wynn Resorts by 5,555.6% in the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 509 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Wynn Resorts in the third quarter worth $38,000. 69.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Wynn Resorts alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ WYNN opened at $117.85 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.50. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $109.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $91.72. Wynn Resorts, Limited has a fifty-two week low of $35.84 and a fifty-two week high of $137.58. The stock has a market cap of $12.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.28 and a beta of 2.32.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The casino operator reported ($2.45) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.22) by ($0.23). Wynn Resorts had a negative return on equity of 96.61% and a negative net margin of 25.71%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.86 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Wynn Resorts, Limited will post -14.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Macquarie lifted their price objective on shares of Wynn Resorts from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Smith Barney Citigroup downgraded shares of Wynn Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup raised shares of Wynn Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $99.00 to $110.00 in a report on Friday, February 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Wynn Resorts from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Wynn Resorts from $120.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Wynn Resorts currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $99.67.

In other Wynn Resorts news, CFO Craig Scott Billings sold 4,673 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.50, for a total value of $530,385.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 83,539 shares in the company, valued at $9,481,676.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Patricia Mulroy sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.19, for a total transaction of $39,276.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,297 shares in the company, valued at $716,492.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 7,573 shares of company stock worth $839,987. 0.75% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wynn Resorts Company Profile

Wynn Resorts, Limited designs, develops, and operates integrated resorts. The company's Wynn Palace segment operates 424,000 square feet of casino space with 323 table games, 1,011 slot machines, private gaming salons, and sky casinos; a luxury hotel towers with 1,706 guest rooms, suites, and villas, including a health club, spa, salon, and pool; 14 food and beverage outlets; 106,000 square feet of retail space; 37,000 square feet of meeting and convention space; and performance lake and floral art displays.

Read More: What are the advantages to having securities held in street name?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WYNN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN).

Receive News & Ratings for Wynn Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wynn Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.