Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) Shares Purchased by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) by 6.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 217,747 shares of the casino operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,847 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned about 0.20% of Wynn Resorts worth $24,568,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Wynn Resorts by 11,541.0% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 11,641 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $1,320,000 after purchasing an additional 11,541 shares during the period. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC raised its stake in Wynn Resorts by 33.7% during the fourth quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 12,990 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $1,431,000 after purchasing an additional 3,273 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in Wynn Resorts by 2.2% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 177,852 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $12,772,000 after purchasing an additional 3,758 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co. raised its stake in Wynn Resorts by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 11,093 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $1,252,000 after purchasing an additional 912 shares during the period. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC raised its stake in Wynn Resorts by 10.0% during the third quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 5,022 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $361,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Wynn Resorts alerts:

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded shares of Wynn Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Wynn Resorts from $120.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Citigroup raised shares of Wynn Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $99.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Smith Barney Citigroup downgraded shares of Wynn Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Wynn Resorts from $103.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $99.67.

WYNN opened at $117.85 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $109.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $91.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.50, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a current ratio of 2.27. Wynn Resorts, Limited has a 1 year low of $35.84 and a 1 year high of $137.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.71 billion, a PE ratio of -11.28 and a beta of 2.32.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The casino operator reported ($2.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.22) by ($0.23). Wynn Resorts had a negative return on equity of 96.61% and a negative net margin of 25.71%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.86 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Wynn Resorts, Limited will post -14.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Ellen F. Whittemore sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.13, for a total value of $270,325.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 27,174 shares in the company, valued at $2,938,324.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Craig Scott Billings sold 4,673 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.50, for a total transaction of $530,385.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 83,539 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,481,676.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,573 shares of company stock worth $839,987 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

About Wynn Resorts

Wynn Resorts, Limited designs, develops, and operates integrated resorts. The company's Wynn Palace segment operates 424,000 square feet of casino space with 323 table games, 1,011 slot machines, private gaming salons, and sky casinos; a luxury hotel towers with 1,706 guest rooms, suites, and villas, including a health club, spa, salon, and pool; 14 food and beverage outlets; 106,000 square feet of retail space; 37,000 square feet of meeting and convention space; and performance lake and floral art displays.

See Also: Google Finance Portfolio Tips and Tricks



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WYNN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN).

Receive News & Ratings for Wynn Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wynn Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.