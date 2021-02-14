X-CASH (XCASH) 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $380,091.00

X-CASH (CURRENCY:XCASH) traded down 18.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on February 14th. X-CASH has a total market capitalization of $5.46 million and $380,091.00 worth of X-CASH was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, X-CASH has traded 18.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One X-CASH coin can now be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get X-CASH alerts:

Electroneum (ETN) traded 29.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0121 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Beldex (BDX) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0821 or 0.00000176 BTC.

Darma Cash (DMCH) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000601 BTC.

Safex Token (SFT) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0126 or 0.00000027 BTC.

PLATINCOIN (PLC) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.37 or 0.00005076 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded 19.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded down 76% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Safex Cash (SFX) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0198 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded 47.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000009 BTC.

X-CASH Profile

X-CASH is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. X-CASH’s total supply is 61,196,053,889 coins. X-CASH’s official Twitter account is @XCashCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for X-CASH is /r/xcash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for X-CASH is x-cash.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “X-CASH is a cryptocurrency made for global payments between banks, users and merchants. Thanks to an innovative sidechains solutions, institutions and corporations will be able to create their own blockchain network and share confidential information using Zero-Knowledge Proof technology. “

Buying and Selling X-CASH

X-CASH can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as X-CASH directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire X-CASH should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase X-CASH using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for X-CASH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for X-CASH and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.