Xaya (CHI) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $3,300.00

Xaya (CURRENCY:CHI) traded up 4.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on February 14th. One Xaya coin can currently be bought for $0.0696 or 0.00000143 BTC on exchanges. Xaya has a market cap of $3.17 million and approximately $3,300.00 worth of Xaya was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Xaya has traded up 19.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Wowbit (WWB) traded 16.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0339 or 0.00000091 BTC.

Red Pulse Phoenix (PHX) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000019 BTC.

ZCore (ZCR) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000215 BTC.

Bridge Protocol (BRDG) traded 16.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Dinero (DIN) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

QYNO (QNO) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

01coin (ZOC) traded up 20.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Mogwai (MOG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000116 BTC.

Xaya Profile

Xaya is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

NeoScrypt

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 3rd, 2018. Xaya’s total supply is 54,741,593 coins and its circulating supply is 45,599,466 coins. The official website for Xaya is xaya.io. Xaya’s official Twitter account is @XAYA_tech and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Xaya is medium.com/@XAYA.

Xaya Coin Trading

Xaya can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Xaya directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Xaya should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Xaya using one of the exchanges listed above.

