Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) Shares Sold by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE cut its stake in shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) by 2.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 487,682 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,759 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE owned approximately 0.09% of Xcel Energy worth $32,514,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 35,055,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,406,356,000 after purchasing an additional 265,550 shares in the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd raised its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 32,806,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,263,997,000 after purchasing an additional 365,700 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,103,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $559,236,000 after purchasing an additional 37,093 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 61.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,019,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $415,386,000 after purchasing an additional 2,294,127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,217,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,075,000 after purchasing an additional 131,182 shares in the last quarter. 77.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Xcel Energy alerts:

Shares of XEL opened at $61.54 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $32.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.05, a PEG ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 0.28. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $64.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.71. Xcel Energy Inc. has a 12 month low of $46.58 and a 12 month high of $76.44.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54. Xcel Energy had a return on equity of 10.56% and a net margin of 12.50%. The company had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.56 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 23rd were given a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 22nd. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.79%. Xcel Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.15%.

In other Xcel Energy news, SVP Frank P. Prager sold 3,711 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.45, for a total transaction of $235,462.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 33,472 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,123,798.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on XEL shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on Xcel Energy in a report on Monday, October 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $76.00 price target for the company. Barclays boosted their price target on Xcel Energy from $70.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Smith Barney Citigroup started coverage on Xcel Energy in a report on Monday, October 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $76.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp lowered their price target on Xcel Energy from $75.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Xcel Energy from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.82.

Xcel Energy Profile

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, purchases, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through coal, nuclear, natural gas, hydroelectric, solar, biomass, oil, wood/refuse, and wind energy sources.

Featured Story: The role of implied volatility with call option volume

Receive News & Ratings for Xcel Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xcel Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.