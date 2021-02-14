xRhodium Hits Market Capitalization of $3.80 Million (XRC)

xRhodium (CURRENCY:XRC) traded 19.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on February 14th. One xRhodium coin can now be bought for $3.05 or 0.00006273 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, xRhodium has traded 32.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. xRhodium has a market capitalization of $3.80 million and approximately $32,874.00 worth of xRhodium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002790 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 76% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00004469 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 36.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00002940 BTC.

ABBC Coin (ABBC) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000392 BTC.

NewYork Exchange (NYE) traded 15.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.95 or 0.00040983 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000789 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000235 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 35.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000399 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000617 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.59 or 0.00021751 BTC.

xRhodium Profile

xRhodium (CRYPTO:XRC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. xRhodium’s total supply is 1,324,310 coins and its circulating supply is 1,244,310 coins. xRhodium’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinRh

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Rhodium is a new crypto commodity, rare, limited and resistant cryptocurrency to store value for the future. It aims to provide not just a payment method, but a real, valuable commodity, which will become a prosperous investment element along with BTC. Bitcoin Rhodium uses its unique blockchain with a total supply of 2.1 million XRC. It is programmed in C# language and is POW only. All long-term holders are eligible for the Strong Hands program which guarantees significant ROI every 3-month cycle. P2P Bitcoin Rhodium-Metals Market which will connect the crypto world with the world of traditional investment is currently being developed to reinforce Bitcoin Rhodium’s use case. “

Buying and Selling xRhodium

xRhodium can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as xRhodium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire xRhodium should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase xRhodium using one of the exchanges listed above.

