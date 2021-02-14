Xuez (XUEZ) Hits One Day Volume of $78,935.00

Xuez (CURRENCY:XUEZ) traded down 11.8% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on February 13th. Xuez has a market capitalization of $55,570.37 and approximately $78,935.00 worth of Xuez was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Xuez has traded up 25.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Xuez coin can now be bought for $0.0139 or 0.00000029 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Solaris (XLR) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000740 BTC.

Bitcoin Incognito (XBI) traded up 17.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0106 or 0.00000022 BTC.

GenesisX (XGS) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Elliot Coin (ELLI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Basis Dollar (BSD) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000261 BTC.

Xuez Coin Profile

Xuez (CRYPTO:XUEZ) is a coin. Xuez’s total supply is 4,958,513 coins and its circulating supply is 3,992,079 coins. The Reddit community for Xuez is /r/XUEZ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Xuez’s official Twitter account is @XUEZcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Xuez’s official website is xuezcoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, "XUEZ is a peer to peer digital asset, with the mission of building and providing an open platform where privacy and anonymity are prioritized and valued as they are a fundamental human right. These rights are recognized in the Universal Declaration of Human Rights, The International Convention on Civil and Political right and in many other international and regional treaties. The XUEZ protocol is being specifically designed, not only to address the inherent problems plaguing Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies but also to build and disrupt central entities through our distribution phase, while building the next-generation decentralized information infrastructure."

Xuez Coin Trading

Xuez can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Xuez directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Xuez should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Xuez using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

