XYO Hits Market Capitalization of $5.59 Million (XYO)

XYO (CURRENCY:XYO) traded 22.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on February 14th. Over the last seven days, XYO has traded up 45.5% against the U.S. dollar. XYO has a total market cap of $5.59 million and approximately $105,220.00 worth of XYO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One XYO coin can now be purchased for about $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $33.95 or 0.00069161 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $478.68 or 0.00975264 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.30 or 0.00006717 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.32 or 0.00051590 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.28 or 0.00004645 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2,570.13 or 0.05236376 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.32 or 0.00025104 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.81 or 0.00017952 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0906 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002041 BTC.

XYO Coin Profile

XYO (XYO) is a coin. It launched on February 28th, 2018. XYO’s total supply is 13,960,974,963 coins and its circulating supply is 12,844,821,266 coins. XYO’s official Twitter account is @XYOracleNetwork . The Reddit community for XYO is /r/XYONetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . XYO’s official website is xyo.network . XYO’s official message board is community.xyo.network

According to CryptoCompare, “The XYO Network solves the problem of location verification by creating a layered location verification service that is effective across device classes and smart contract protocols. XYO is an ERC20 utility token that powers XYO Network's ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling XYO

XYO can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as XYO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire XYO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy XYO using one of the exchanges listed above.

