Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Acquires New Stake in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 11,068 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $2,639,000. Alibaba Group comprises approximately 1.1% of Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Third Point LLC boosted its stake in Alibaba Group by 26.3% in the 3rd quarter. Third Point LLC now owns 2,525,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $742,300,000 after buying an additional 525,000 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Alibaba Group by 2,500,000.0% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 400,016 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $93,096,000 after buying an additional 400,000 shares during the last quarter. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Alibaba Group by 32.7% in the 4th quarter. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,030 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,032,000 after buying an additional 3,214 shares during the last quarter. Camden National Bank boosted its stake in Alibaba Group by 56.8% in the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 27,238 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $6,339,000 after buying an additional 9,866 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Accel Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Alibaba Group in the 4th quarter worth about $212,000. 40.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Alibaba Group stock opened at $267.85 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $246.66 and its 200-day moving average is $268.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $724.70 billion, a PE ratio of 38.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 12-month low of $169.95 and a 12-month high of $319.32.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The specialty retailer reported $22.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.78 by $19.25. The company had revenue of $221.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $214.39 billion. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 12.74% and a net margin of 22.56%. Alibaba Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $18.19 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 7.84 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BABA. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Alibaba Group from $300.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Citigroup raised their target price on Alibaba Group from $316.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Alibaba Group from $325.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Nomura reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $338.00 target price on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, HSBC raised their target price on Alibaba Group from $329.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $321.55.

About Alibaba Group

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online and mobile commerce businesses in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

