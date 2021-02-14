Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Acquires New Stake in Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM)

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,029,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 81.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,911,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,189,600,000 after acquiring an additional 3,995,923 shares during the period. SB Management Ltd bought a new stake in Zoom Video Communications during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,800,851,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 29.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,479,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,635,705,000 after acquiring an additional 801,813 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 16.4% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,453,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $490,198,000 after acquiring an additional 205,186 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 58.0% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,052,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,068,000 after acquiring an additional 386,221 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.97% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ZM. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Zoom Video Communications from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $450.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Rosenblatt Securities cut their target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $450.00 to $435.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Zoom Video Communications from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $439.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $465.00 to $450.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $435.17.

ZM stock opened at $433.11 on Friday. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a 1 year low of $87.00 and a 1 year high of $588.84. The company has a market cap of $123.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 555.27, a PEG ratio of 12.42 and a beta of -1.46. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $375.14 and a 200 day moving average of $398.18.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, November 29th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.23. Zoom Video Communications had a net margin of 17.10% and a return on equity of 27.93%. The business had revenue of $777.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $694.13 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.09 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 366.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Bart Swanson sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $368.45, for a total transaction of $736,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $736,900. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Eric S. Yuan sold 70,142 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $401.87, for a total transaction of $28,187,965.54. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 177,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $71,245,522.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 152,284 shares of company stock valued at $59,679,622 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 24.25% of the company’s stock.

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides a video-first communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company's product portfolio includes Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system that provides secure call routing, call queuing, call detail reports, call recording, call quality monitoring, voicemail, switch to video, and other services, as well as inbound and outbound calling services; and Zoom Chat enables sharing messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices for meeting and phone customers.

