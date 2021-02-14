Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Acquires Shares of 11,278 Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA)

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 11,278 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,069,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of Synaptics by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 77,400 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $7,461,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Redwood Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Synaptics by 86.0% during the 4th quarter. Redwood Investments LLC now owns 372,588 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $35,917,000 after purchasing an additional 172,237 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Synaptics by 44.3% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,741 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $650,000 after purchasing an additional 2,068 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Synaptics by 62.0% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 123,615 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $11,916,000 after purchasing an additional 47,303 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Synaptics by 141.1% in the 4th quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 10,307 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $994,000 after buying an additional 6,032 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.85% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP John Mcfarland sold 13,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.71, for a total transaction of $1,650,449.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 17,860 shares in the company, valued at $2,191,600.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Nelson C. Chan sold 2,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $362,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 37,110 shares in the company, valued at $4,638,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 32,477 shares of company stock valued at $3,602,658. 0.85% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Synaptics from $93.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of Synaptics from $122.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet upgraded shares of Synaptics from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Synaptics from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $73.00 to $110.00 in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on shares of Synaptics from $110.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $125.33.

SYNA opened at $130.10 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $103.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $87.09. The company has a market cap of $4.49 billion, a PE ratio of 40.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.17. Synaptics Incorporated has a 1 year low of $44.41 and a 1 year high of $130.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 2.41.

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The software maker reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.51. Synaptics had a return on equity of 21.89% and a net margin of 8.47%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Synaptics Incorporated will post 5.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Synaptics Incorporated develops, markets, and sells intuitive human interface solutions for electronic devices and products worldwide. The company offers ClearPad, which enables users to interact directly with the display on mobile smartphones, tablets, and automobiles; ClearView products that provide advanced image processing and low power technology for displays on electronic devices, including smartphones and tablets; TouchView products, which integrate touch and display technologies to deliver performance and simplified design; and Natural ID, a fingerprint ID product that is used in automobiles, notebook personal computers (PCs), PC peripherals, and other applications.

