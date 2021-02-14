Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Acquires Shares of 11,408 PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 11,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,681,000. PepsiCo accounts for approximately 0.7% of Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Interactive Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Baron Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. 69.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

PEP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $136.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $143.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Monday, December 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $157.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of PepsiCo from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $153.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.78.

Shares of NASDAQ PEP opened at $133.87 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $141.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $140.10. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1 year low of $101.42 and a 1 year high of $148.77. The company has a market capitalization of $185.00 billion, a PE ratio of 26.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.93.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.02. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.27% and a return on equity of 56.28%. On average, equities analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.51 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be given a $1.0225 dividend. This represents a $4.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 73.96%.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: FLNA, QFNA, PBNA, LatAm, Europe, AMESA, and APAC. It offers branded dips, cheese-flavored snacks, and tortillas, as well as corn, potato, and tortilla chips; cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes; beverage concentrates, fountain syrups, and finished goods; ready-to-drink tea, coffee, and juices; and dairy products.

Featured Article: Balanced Fund

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.