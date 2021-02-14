Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Buys New Position in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 20,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,282,000. Moderna accounts for 1.0% of Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Moderna by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 1,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Patten & Patten Inc. TN increased its holdings in Moderna by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 8,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $874,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. increased its holdings in Moderna by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 6,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $491,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in Moderna by 81.1% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 335 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, World Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in Moderna by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 5,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $553,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.21% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on MRNA shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Moderna from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $166.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, December 4th. Redburn Partners started coverage on Moderna in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on Moderna from $69.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Chardan Capital boosted their price objective on Moderna from $93.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered Moderna from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $133.72.

In other news, insider Tal Zvi Zaks sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.99, for a total transaction of $1,454,850.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $484,950. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, President Stephen Hoge sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.93, for a total value of $489,650.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 1,754,597 shares in the company, valued at $171,827,684.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 459,949 shares of company stock worth $62,912,961 over the last ninety days. 29.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Moderna stock opened at $183.74 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $137.38 and its 200-day moving average is $99.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.71 billion, a PE ratio of -113.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a quick ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Moderna, Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.91 and a 12-month high of $189.26.

Moderna, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, develops therapeutics and vaccines based on messenger RNA for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, and cardiovascular diseases. As of February 15, 2019 the company had 11 programs in clinical trials and a total of 20 development candidates in six modalities comprising prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

