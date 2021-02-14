Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Buys New Stake in Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD)

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 4,175 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,352,000. Abiomed comprises approximately 0.6% of Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Abiomed by 287.2% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 30,927 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $8,833,000 after buying an additional 22,940 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Abiomed by 91.3% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,961 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $4,699,000 after buying an additional 8,095 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Abiomed by 11.8% in the third quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 3,680 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,020,000 after buying an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. IBM Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Abiomed by 39.0% in the third quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 1,439 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $399,000 after buying an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Abiomed by 21.1% in the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 2,300 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $637,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. 93.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Abiomed alerts:

In other news, Director Martin P. Sutter sold 1,500 shares of Abiomed stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.94, for a total value of $403,410.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 184,760 shares in the company, valued at $49,689,354.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Andrew J. Greenfield sold 5,000 shares of Abiomed stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $321.00, for a total transaction of $1,605,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 26,930 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,644,530. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 18,656 shares of company stock worth $5,955,656. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Abiomed from $238.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Abiomed from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Abiomed from $350.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their price objective on shares of Abiomed from $320.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $272.00.

ABMD stock opened at $328.36 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $14.85 billion, a PE ratio of 72.17, a P/E/G ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 1.41. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $329.45 and its 200 day moving average is $293.07. Abiomed, Inc. has a one year low of $119.01 and a one year high of $387.40.

Abiomed (NASDAQ:ABMD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $231.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $226.31 million. Abiomed had a net margin of 25.89% and a return on equity of 15.34%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.39 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Abiomed, Inc. will post 3.78 EPS for the current year.

About Abiomed

Abiomed, Inc engages in the research, development, and sale of medical devices to assist or replace the pumping function of the failing heart. It also provides a continuum of care to heart failure patients. The company offers Impella 2.5 catheter, a percutaneous micro heart pump with integrated motor and sensors for use in interventional cardiology; and Impella CP, a device used by interventional cardiologists to support patients in the cath lab and cardiac surgeons in the heart surgery suite.

Further Reading: Equity Income

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD).

Receive News & Ratings for Abiomed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abiomed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.