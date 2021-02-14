Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Buys Shares of 13,840 American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 13,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,128,000. American Electric Power comprises 0.5% of Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in AEP. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 36.1% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 11,210,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $916,265,000 after purchasing an additional 2,973,435 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners acquired a new stake in shares of American Electric Power during the fourth quarter valued at about $91,696,000. Maple Brown Abbott Ltd lifted its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 71.1% in the third quarter. Maple Brown Abbott Ltd now owns 1,256,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,653,000 after acquiring an additional 522,050 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 378.0% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 528,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,168,000 after acquiring an additional 417,673 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 34.0% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,040,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,655,000 after acquiring an additional 264,095 shares during the period. 75.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AEP stock opened at $78.61 on Friday. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 1-year low of $65.14 and a 1-year high of $104.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $81.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $85.13. The stock has a market cap of $39.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.31, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.22.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th will be given a dividend of $0.74 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 9th. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.77%. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.81%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on American Electric Power from $101.00 to $99.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Wolfe Research reaffirmed a “peer perform” rating on shares of American Electric Power in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on American Electric Power from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Barclays lifted their target price on American Electric Power from $93.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded American Electric Power from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $83.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. American Electric Power has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $94.13.

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

