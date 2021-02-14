Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Buys Shares of 55,053 Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP)

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 55,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,752,000. Keurig Dr Pepper makes up 0.7% of Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of KDP. Segantii Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in the 4th quarter valued at $20,800,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,200,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,725,000 after acquiring an additional 511,509 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,639,000. Unison Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 69,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,222,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blackstone Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in the 3rd quarter valued at $11,040,000. 37.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, major shareholder Holdings B.V. Jab sold 20,000,000 shares of Keurig Dr Pepper stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.30, for a total value of $566,000,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Mondelez International, Inc. sold 40,000,000 shares of Keurig Dr Pepper stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.30, for a total value of $1,132,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 118,218,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,345,575,710.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.41% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:KDP opened at $31.77 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $44.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.53, a P/E/G ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. has a 12-month low of $18.98 and a 12-month high of $33.69. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.31.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, January 8th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 7th. Keurig Dr Pepper’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.18%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Keurig Dr Pepper in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Keurig Dr Pepper in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.50.

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc operates as a beverage company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages. The Coffee Systems segment provides single-serve brewing systems and specialty coffee to home, offices, restaurants, cafeterias, convenience stores, and hotels, as well as produces and sells range of other specialty beverages in K-Cup pods, such as hot and iced teas, hot cocoa, and other beverages.

