Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Invests $1.05 Million in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 23,786 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,047,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp boosted its stake in Aflac by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 6,196 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Bailard Inc. raised its holdings in Aflac by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 18,452 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $821,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the period. GAM Holding AG raised its holdings in Aflac by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 80,728 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,935,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Aflac by 2.6% in the third quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 12,619 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $458,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the period. Finally, Leelyn Smith LLC increased its holdings in shares of Aflac by 1.0% in the third quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 33,076 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,264,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the period. 66.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AFL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Evercore ISI raised shares of Aflac from an “underperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $43.00 to $47.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. Truist upped their target price on shares of Aflac from $35.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Monday, February 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Aflac in a research report on Friday, December 4th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Aflac from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $53.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Aflac from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.70.

In related news, EVP Audrey B. Tillman sold 11,954 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.52, for a total value of $544,146.08. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 129,757 shares in the company, valued at $5,906,538.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Barbara K. Rimer sold 932 shares of Aflac stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.38, for a total transaction of $41,362.16. Following the transaction, the director now owns 29,468 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,307,789.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 74,056 shares of company stock valued at $3,326,414 in the last three months. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE AFL opened at $46.92 on Friday. Aflac Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $23.07 and a fifty-two week high of $52.82. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.60. The company has a market capitalization of $32.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a current ratio of 0.06.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.02. Aflac had a net margin of 21.11% and a return on equity of 12.12%. The business had revenue of $5.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.50 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.03 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Aflac Incorporated will post 4.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 17th will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 16th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.81%. This is an increase from Aflac’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.23%.

Aflac Company Profile

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, income support, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products.

