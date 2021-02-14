Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Invests $1.16 Million in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD)

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,423 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,164,000. The Trade Desk comprises 0.5% of Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Weaver Consulting Group bought a new stake in shares of The Trade Desk during the third quarter worth $26,000. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Trade Desk during the third quarter valued at $26,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Trade Desk during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Trade Desk during the third quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Trade Desk during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Institutional investors own 66.43% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:TTD opened at $864.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.73. The company has a market cap of $40.58 billion, a PE ratio of 295.89, a PEG ratio of 9.99 and a beta of 2.59. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a 52-week low of $136.00 and a 52-week high of $972.80. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $811.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $669.64.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on TTD shares. Macquarie upped their price target on The Trade Desk from $775.00 to $900.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on The Trade Desk from $440.00 to $730.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on The Trade Desk in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $903.00 target price on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their target price on The Trade Desk from $510.00 to $760.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Truist increased their target price on The Trade Desk from $450.00 to $730.00 in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The Trade Desk has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $642.00.

In other The Trade Desk news, CMO Susan Vobejda sold 202 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $820.00, for a total value of $165,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 31,222 shares in the company, valued at $25,602,040. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Kathryn E. Falberg sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $813.17, for a total value of $16,263,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 22,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,410,981.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 136,530 shares of company stock valued at $110,157,970. 12.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The Trade Desk Company Profile

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to create, manage, and optimize data-driven digital advertising campaigns in various advertising formats, including display, video, audio, native and social, and on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, and connected TV.

