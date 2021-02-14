Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Makes New $1.24 Million Investment in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL)

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 76,850 shares of the airline’s stock, valued at approximately $1,241,000. American Airlines Group comprises approximately 0.5% of Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ovata Capital Management Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of American Airlines Group by 51,575.1% during the 3rd quarter. Ovata Capital Management Ltd now owns 6,000,000 shares of the airline’s stock worth $5,531,000 after acquiring an additional 5,988,389 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of American Airlines Group by 44.3% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,465,903 shares of the airline’s stock worth $42,596,000 after acquiring an additional 1,064,077 shares during the period. TB Alternative Assets Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of American Airlines Group by 457.0% during the 4th quarter. TB Alternative Assets Ltd. now owns 2,147,420 shares of the airline’s stock worth $33,865,000 after acquiring an additional 1,761,920 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of American Airlines Group by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,080,484 shares of the airline’s stock worth $17,039,000 after acquiring an additional 37,817 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of American Airlines Group by 386.7% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 914,646 shares of the airline’s stock worth $11,241,000 after acquiring an additional 726,713 shares during the period. 44.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

American Airlines Group stock opened at $17.27 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $10.45 billion, a PE ratio of -1.25 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $16.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.02. American Airlines Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.25 and a 12 month high of $30.40.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The airline reported ($3.86) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($4.11) by $0.25. The business had revenue of $4.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.86 billion. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 64.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.15 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that American Airlines Group Inc. will post -19.77 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently commented on AAL shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of American Airlines Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price target on shares of American Airlines Group from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “negative” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of American Airlines Group in a report on Friday, November 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Seaport Global Securities lowered shares of American Airlines Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of American Airlines Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the company from $18.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, December 11th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a hold rating to the company. American Airlines Group currently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average price target of $14.29.

American Airlines Group Company Profile

American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. It provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated a mainline fleet of 942 aircraft. It serves 365 destinations in approximately 61 countries, principally from its hubs and gateways in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, London Heathrow, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC American Airlines Group Inc has strategic partnership with JetBlue Airways Corp.

