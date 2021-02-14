Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Makes New Investment in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,375 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,392,000. Alphabet comprises about 1.0% of Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GOOG. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Alphabet by 57.2% in the 3rd quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC now owns 294 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust grew its holdings in Alphabet by 200.0% in the 3rd quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust now owns 30 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. 31.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Alphabet stock opened at $2,104.11 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a current ratio of 3.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.42 trillion, a PE ratio of 40.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.98. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,013.54 and a 52-week high of $2,123.55. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,850.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,675.66.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $22.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $15.91 by $6.39. The business had revenue of $56.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.86 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.80% and a return on equity of 17.31%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $15.35 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Alphabet news, Director Ann Mather sold 52 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,757.54, for a total value of $91,392.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,963,172.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 55 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,813.27, for a total transaction of $99,729.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,111,534.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,999 shares of company stock valued at $5,434,607 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,250.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cleveland Research raised shares of Alphabet to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,050.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,184.71.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

