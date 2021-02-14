Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Makes New Investment in Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC)

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 23,961 shares of the data storage provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,187,000. Western Digital accounts for 0.5% of Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in WDC. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Western Digital by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 27,067 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $1,499,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the period. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its stake in shares of Western Digital by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 23,999 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $869,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Western Digital by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 22,578 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $825,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its stake in shares of Western Digital by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 8,899 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $325,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares during the period. Finally, Hudock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Western Digital by 26.3% in the 3rd quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 2,514 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 523 shares during the period. 78.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Western Digital alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on WDC shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Western Digital from $54.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Western Digital from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Cowen upped their price target on Western Digital from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on Western Digital from $40.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Loop Capital upped their price target on Western Digital from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Western Digital presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.15.

In other Western Digital news, EVP Michael Charles Ray sold 22,735 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.92, for a total transaction of $1,362,281.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ WDC opened at $65.57 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.19. Western Digital Co. has a 1-year low of $27.40 and a 1-year high of $71.09. The firm has a market cap of $20.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -77.14 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The data storage provider reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.15. Western Digital had a positive return on equity of 6.72% and a negative net margin of 1.49%. The business had revenue of $3.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.89 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.62 earnings per share. Western Digital’s revenue was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Western Digital Co. will post 1.69 EPS for the current year.

About Western Digital

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for computing devices, such as desktop and notebook personal computers (PCs), smart video systems, gaming consoles, and set top boxes; flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, Internet of Things, industrial, and connected home applications; flash-based memory wafers; and embedded storage solutions and flash products.

Further Reading: Fundamental Analysis

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WDC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC).

Receive News & Ratings for Western Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.