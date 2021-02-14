Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Purchases New Holdings in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 12,119 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,095,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CSX. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in CSX by 521.0% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,299,421 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $208,672,000 after buying an additional 1,929,160 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in CSX in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $140,216,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in CSX by 19,862.8% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 837,838 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $76,034,000 after purchasing an additional 833,641 shares in the last quarter. Alleghany Corp DE lifted its stake in CSX by 396.9% in the 3rd quarter. Alleghany Corp DE now owns 829,080 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $64,395,000 after purchasing an additional 662,234 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC purchased a new position in CSX in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,615,000. 73.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on CSX shares. Argus raised their target price on shares of CSX from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of CSX from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on shares of CSX from $87.00 to $105.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of CSX from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price target on shares of CSX from $87.00 to $105.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.63.

NASDAQ:CSX opened at $90.14 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $68.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $90.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $83.57. CSX Co. has a 52 week low of $46.81 and a 52 week high of $97.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The transportation company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.04. CSX had a net margin of 26.08% and a return on equity of 22.83%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.99 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that CSX Co. will post 3.61 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This is a boost from CSX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. CSX’s payout ratio is 24.94%.

CSX announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, October 21st that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the transportation company to repurchase up to 8.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

CSX Company Profile

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, automotive, agricultural and food products, minerals, fertilizers, forest products, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

