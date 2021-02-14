Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Purchases New Position in Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU)

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 4,721 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,037,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in Baidu by 57.1% in the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 79,330 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $10,042,000 after purchasing an additional 28,825 shares in the last quarter. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Baidu during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,756,000. Allen Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Baidu in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $282,000. Toroso Investments LLC raised its stake in Baidu by 13.3% in the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 11,730 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,485,000 after buying an additional 1,377 shares during the period. Finally, CFO4Life Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Baidu during the fourth quarter worth approximately $282,000. 49.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Baidu stock opened at $313.00 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $238.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $160.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $106.76 billion, a PE ratio of 31.49 and a beta of 1.16. Baidu, Inc. has a 1-year low of $82.00 and a 1-year high of $322.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.65 and a quick ratio of 2.65.

Baidu announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, December 8th that authorizes the company to repurchase $0.00 in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the information services provider to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of equities analysts have commented on BIDU shares. China Renaissance Securities upgraded Baidu from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $170.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Baidu from $183.00 to $292.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Benchmark boosted their target price on Baidu from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised Baidu from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $157.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Baidu from $155.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $214.37.

Baidu, Inc provides Internet search services in China and internationally. It operates through two segments, Baidu Core and iQIYI. The Baidu Core segment offers products for uses, including Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services through its other properties and Union partners; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; Haokan, a short video app; and Quanmin, a flash video app for users to create and share short videos.

