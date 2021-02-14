Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Purchases New Position in Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX)

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 33,755 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,090,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new position in Nutanix in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. CWM LLC boosted its stake in Nutanix by 56.3% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,460 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Nutanix in the third quarter worth $35,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Nutanix in the fourth quarter worth $112,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Nutanix by 39.1% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 5,315 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 1,495 shares in the last quarter. 66.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Tyler Wall sold 14,889 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.73, for a total transaction of $472,427.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 89,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,836,598.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Aaron Boynton sold 2,920 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.73, for a total value of $92,651.60. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 21,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $686,764.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 81,380 shares of company stock valued at $2,567,785 over the last ninety days. 6.66% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:NTNX opened at $34.42 on Friday. Nutanix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.31 and a 1 year high of $37.86. The stock has a market cap of $6.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.48 and a beta of 1.97. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $32.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.93.

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, November 22nd. The technology company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $312.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $298.52 million. Nutanix had a negative return on equity of 1,175,319.00% and a negative net margin of 69.59%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Nutanix, Inc. will post -3.9 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Nutanix from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Oppenheimer upgraded Nutanix from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Nutanix from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Nutanix from $27.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Nutanix from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.20.

Nutanix, Inc develops and provides an enterprise cloud platform in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Latin America, and Africa. The company offers Acropolis, an enterprise cloud platform that converges virtualization, enterprise storage services, and networking services; Nutanix Prism, a consumer-grade control plane, which provides management and analytics; and Acropolis Hypervisor, an enterprise-grade virtualization solution.

