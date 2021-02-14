Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Purchases New Stake in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 38,730 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,303,000. Weyerhaeuser accounts for about 0.5% of Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. CX Institutional grew its position in Weyerhaeuser by 64.8% in the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 824 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC grew its position in Weyerhaeuser by 12.4% in the third quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 3,568 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 394 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in Weyerhaeuser by 0.4% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 111,052 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,167,000 after acquiring an additional 491 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 1.2% during the third quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 50,030 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,427,000 after buying an additional 596 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp grew its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 4.6% during the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 14,107 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $402,000 after buying an additional 617 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.46% of the company’s stock.

Weyerhaeuser stock opened at $35.04 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The company has a market cap of $26.15 billion, a PE ratio of 85.47 and a beta of 1.96. Weyerhaeuser has a 12 month low of $13.10 and a 12 month high of $35.23. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $33.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.27.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.01). Weyerhaeuser had a net margin of 4.67% and a return on equity of 3.59%. The company had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.96 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.03 earnings per share. Weyerhaeuser’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Weyerhaeuser will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 19th. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio is currently 174.36%.

In related news, CFO Russell S. Hagen sold 24,000 shares of Weyerhaeuser stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.10, for a total transaction of $770,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on WY. TheStreet raised shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $29.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.67.

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

