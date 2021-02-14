Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Purchases Shares of 19,343 Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN)

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 19,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,508,000. Cerner makes up 0.6% of Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Cerner by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,859,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,797,114,000 after purchasing an additional 959,533 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Cerner by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,919,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,042,000 after acquiring an additional 394,200 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cerner by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,145,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,122,000 after acquiring an additional 183,130 shares during the last quarter. Veritas Investment Management LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Cerner by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Veritas Investment Management LLP now owns 1,737,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,589,000 after acquiring an additional 92,570 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Cerner by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,734,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,155,000 after acquiring an additional 52,596 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.01% of the company’s stock.

Cerner stock opened at $74.95 on Friday. Cerner Co. has a 12-month low of $53.08 and a 12-month high of $84.20. The stock has a market cap of $22.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.28, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $79.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.40. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78. Cerner had a net margin of 14.28% and a return on equity of 18.14%. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.75 earnings per share. Cerner’s revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Cerner Co. will post 2.47 EPS for the current year.

In other Cerner news, EVP John Peterzalek sold 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.04, for a total transaction of $83,644.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director George Andrew Riedel sold 1,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.69, for a total transaction of $132,457.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,950 shares of company stock valued at $223,702. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts have recently commented on CERN shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Cerner from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Cerner from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. SVB Leerink increased their price target on shares of Cerner from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Cerner from $81.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Cerner from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cerner currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $79.32.

Cerner Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides health care information technology solutions and tech-enabled services in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cerner Millennium architecture, a person-centric computing framework, which includes clinical, financial, and management information systems that allow providers to access an individual's electronic health record (EHR) at the point of care, and organizes and delivers information for physicians, nurses, laboratory technicians, pharmacists, front- and back-office professionals, and consumers.

