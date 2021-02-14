Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Takes $1.18 Million Position in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG)

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 32,428 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,179,000. NRG Energy accounts for 0.5% of Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. LSV Asset Management grew its position in shares of NRG Energy by 32.5% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 7,569,333 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $232,681,000 after purchasing an additional 1,856,550 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of NRG Energy by 3.9% in the third quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 7,122,136 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $218,934,000 after buying an additional 265,947 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of NRG Energy by 45.3% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,179,542 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $97,739,000 after buying an additional 990,795 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of NRG Energy by 10.9% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,404,190 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $41,705,000 after buying an additional 137,540 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Saya Management LP lifted its stake in shares of NRG Energy by 36.6% in the third quarter. Saya Management LP now owns 943,568 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $29,005,000 after buying an additional 253,052 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.67% of the company’s stock.

NRG Energy stock opened at $43.04 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.54. The company has a market capitalization of $10.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.00. NRG Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.54 and a 1 year high of $43.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.55.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 1st will be paid a $0.325 dividend. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.02%. This is an increase from NRG Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 29th. NRG Energy’s payout ratio is 32.83%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on NRG shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NRG Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of NRG Energy in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $57.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of NRG Energy from $34.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of NRG Energy from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. NRG Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.50.

In related news, SVP David Callen sold 9,000 shares of NRG Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.40, for a total value of $300,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 35,853 shares in the company, valued at $1,197,490.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

NRG Energy Company Profile

NRG Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through Generation and Retail segments. The company is involved in the producing, selling, and delivering electricity and related products and services to 3.7 million residential, industrial, and commercial consumers.

