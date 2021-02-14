Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Takes $1.34 Million Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 36,385 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,337,000. Pfizer comprises about 0.6% of Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Penbrook Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Pfizer by 55.4% in the fourth quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 842 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Insight Financial Services bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Flagship Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. 67.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:PFE opened at $34.72 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Pfizer Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.88 and a 12 month high of $43.08. The company has a market cap of $192.99 billion, a PE ratio of 22.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.29.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.04). Pfizer had a return on equity of 24.88% and a net margin of 17.85%. The company had revenue of $11.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.32 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.55 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 29th will be given a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.49%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 28th. This is an increase from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Pfizer’s payout ratio is 52.88%.

Several brokerages have commented on PFE. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pfizer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Truist began coverage on shares of Pfizer in a report on Friday, October 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $36.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $44.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Pfizer from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.38.

Pfizer Inc develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and pain under the Eliquis, Chantix/Champix, and Premarin family brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Sutent, Xtandi, Xalkori, Inlyta, Braftovi + Mektovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Vfend, and Zithromax brands.

