Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Takes $1.38 Million Position in Seagate Technology plc (NASDAQ:STX)

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Seagate Technology plc (NASDAQ:STX) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 22,708 shares of the data storage provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,376,000. Seagate Technology accounts for about 0.6% of Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 159.3% during the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 529 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the period. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Seagate Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Seagate Technology in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 461.7% during the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 719 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 591 shares during the period. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Seagate Technology during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. 82.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

STX opened at $72.21 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.42, a P/E/G ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27. Seagate Technology plc has a twelve month low of $39.02 and a twelve month high of $77.07. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.68.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The data storage provider reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.16. Seagate Technology had a net margin of 10.02% and a return on equity of 65.10%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.35 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Seagate Technology plc will post 4.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 24th will be issued a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 23rd. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.64%.

In other news, EVP Jeffrey D. Nygaard sold 4,145 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.50, for a total value of $234,192.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,644 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,222,886. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact sold 336,032 shares of Seagate Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.12, for a total transaction of $20,538,275.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 4,718,067 shares of company stock worth $287,379,498. Corporate insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

STX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Seagate Technology from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $65.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $61.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Benchmark lifted their target price on Seagate Technology from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Cowen increased their price target on Seagate Technology from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.39.

About Seagate Technology

Seagate Technology plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company offers hard disk and solid state drives, including serial advanced technology attachment, serial attached SCSI, and non-volatile memory express products; solid state hybrid drives; and storage subsystems.

