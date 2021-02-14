Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Takes $1.46 Million Position in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 15,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,462,000. Activision Blizzard comprises 0.6% of Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hartford Investment Management Co. raised its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 90,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,376,000 after acquiring an additional 8,654 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,541,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $529,537,000 after acquiring an additional 318,435 shares in the last quarter. Private Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 56.9% during the 4th quarter. Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 149,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,910,000 after acquiring an additional 54,330 shares in the last quarter. Pendal Group Limited raised its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 26,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,419,000 after acquiring an additional 1,349 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group acquired a new stake in Activision Blizzard in the third quarter worth $274,000. 85.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Activision Blizzard alerts:

In other news, Director Casey Wasserman sold 10,000 shares of Activision Blizzard stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.75, for a total transaction of $807,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on ATVI shares. Barclays increased their target price on Activision Blizzard from $100.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Activision Blizzard from $96.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of Activision Blizzard in a report on Friday, February 5th. Truist raised their price target on Activision Blizzard from $90.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Benchmark raised their price target on Activision Blizzard from $102.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Activision Blizzard has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.79.

Shares of ATVI stock opened at $103.81 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $93.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $83.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 4.12 and a current ratio of 4.12. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a twelve month low of $50.51 and a twelve month high of $104.23. The company has a market capitalization of $80.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.30, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.71.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.03. Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 19.07% and a net margin of 28.90%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.23 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be issued a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 14th. This represents a yield of 0.46%. This is a positive change from Activision Blizzard’s previous annual dividend of $0.41. Activision Blizzard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.71%.

Activision Blizzard Company Profile

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers (PC), and mobile devices in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision Publishing, Inc; Blizzard Entertainment, Inc; and King Digital Entertainment.

Featured Story: What is the return on assets (ROA) ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Activision Blizzard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Activision Blizzard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.