Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Takes Position in ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB)

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 47,896 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,338,000. ABB comprises approximately 0.6% of Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ABB by 125.1% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,535 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 1,409 shares during the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in ABB by 18.7% in the 4th quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 49,560 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,386,000 after purchasing an additional 7,822 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in ABB by 27.6% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 123,593 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,456,000 after purchasing an additional 26,706 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in ABB by 24.9% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,264 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. acquired a new stake in ABB in the 4th quarter worth approximately $304,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ABB opened at $29.52 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $29.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.01. ABB Ltd has a fifty-two week low of $14.71 and a fifty-two week high of $30.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

ABB (NYSE:ABB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.10. ABB had a return on equity of 15.47% and a net margin of 21.33%. The firm had revenue of $7.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.27 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that ABB Ltd will post 0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on ABB shares. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ABB in a report on Friday, November 20th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on ABB in a report on Friday, December 18th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Kepler Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ABB in a report on Sunday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of ABB in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Nordea Equity Research lowered ABB from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. ABB currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.00.

ABB Company Profile

ABB Ltd manufactures and sells electrification, industrial automation, and robotics and motion products for customers in utilities, industry and transport, and infrastructure worldwide. Its Electrification Products segment provides electric vehicle charging infrastructure, solar power solutions, modular substation packages, distribution automation products, switchboard and panel boards, switchgears, UPS solutions, circuit breakers, measuring and sensing devices, control products, wiring accessories, enclosures and cabling systems, and intelligent home and building solutions.

