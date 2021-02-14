Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Takes Position in Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN)

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 16,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,413,000. Penn National Gaming accounts for approximately 0.6% of Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position.
Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. AlphaMark Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Penn National Gaming in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Crewe Advisors LLC grew its position in Penn National Gaming by 65.1% in the 4th quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC grew its position in Penn National Gaming by 45.8% in the 4th quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Penn National Gaming in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc purchased a new position in Penn National Gaming in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. 87.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Shares of NASDAQ:PENN opened at $118.82 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47. The firm has a market cap of $18.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.42 and a beta of 2.79. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $101.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.97. Penn National Gaming, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.75 and a 12-month high of $129.00.
In other Penn National Gaming news, Chairman Peter M. Carlino sold 3,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.80, for a total transaction of $371,400,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 596,453 shares in the company, valued at $73,840,881.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Saul Reibstein sold 10,000 shares of Penn National Gaming stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.98, for a total value of $1,249,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 38,344 shares in the company, valued at $4,792,233.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,366,716 shares of company stock valued at $398,640,017. Insiders own 1.81% of the company’s stock.
A number of research firms recently weighed in on PENN. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Penn National Gaming in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Penn National Gaming from $86.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Penn National Gaming from $115.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Penn National Gaming in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $128.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Penn National Gaming from $85.00 to $101.00 in a report on Friday, December 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $87.53.
Penn National Gaming Profile
Penn National Gaming, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and manages gaming and racing properties, and operates video gaming terminals with a focus on slot machine entertainment. The company operates through four segments: Northeast, South, West, and Midwest. It also offers live sports betting at its properties in Indiana, Iowa, Mississippi, Nevada, Pennsylvania, and West Virginia; and operates online casino under the name of iCasino in Pennsylvania.
