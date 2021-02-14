Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Takes Position in Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN)

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 16,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,413,000. Penn National Gaming accounts for approximately 0.6% of Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. AlphaMark Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Penn National Gaming in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Crewe Advisors LLC grew its position in Penn National Gaming by 65.1% in the 4th quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC grew its position in Penn National Gaming by 45.8% in the 4th quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Penn National Gaming in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc purchased a new position in Penn National Gaming in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. 87.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:PENN opened at $118.82 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47. The firm has a market cap of $18.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.42 and a beta of 2.79. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $101.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.97. Penn National Gaming, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.75 and a 12-month high of $129.00.

Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. Penn National Gaming had a negative return on equity of 8.73% and a negative net margin of 19.86%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.80) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Penn National Gaming, Inc. will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Penn National Gaming news, Chairman Peter M. Carlino sold 3,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.80, for a total transaction of $371,400,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 596,453 shares in the company, valued at $73,840,881.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Saul Reibstein sold 10,000 shares of Penn National Gaming stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.98, for a total value of $1,249,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 38,344 shares in the company, valued at $4,792,233.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,366,716 shares of company stock valued at $398,640,017. Insiders own 1.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PENN. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Penn National Gaming in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Penn National Gaming from $86.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Penn National Gaming from $115.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Penn National Gaming in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $128.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Penn National Gaming from $85.00 to $101.00 in a report on Friday, December 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $87.53.

Penn National Gaming, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and manages gaming and racing properties, and operates video gaming terminals with a focus on slot machine entertainment. The company operates through four segments: Northeast, South, West, and Midwest. It also offers live sports betting at its properties in Indiana, Iowa, Mississippi, Nevada, Pennsylvania, and West Virginia; and operates online casino under the name of iCasino in Pennsylvania.

