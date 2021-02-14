Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX) Shares Sold by Boston Common Asset Management LLC

Boston Common Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX) by 6.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 192,402 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 12,970 shares during the period. Boston Common Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Yandex worth $13,387,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Altshuler Shaham Ltd grew its holdings in Yandex by 54.8% during the 3rd quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 466 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in Yandex by 37.0% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 740 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its stake in Yandex by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 15,548 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,082,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Yandex by 66.4% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 749 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Yandex by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,718 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $300,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. 76.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have commented on YNDX shares. Bank of America upgraded shares of Yandex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Yandex from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. HSBC downgraded shares of Yandex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Yandex in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Yandex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Yandex has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.83.

YNDX stock opened at $73.83 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.68, a current ratio of 6.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Yandex has a fifty-two week low of $27.93 and a fifty-two week high of $74.11. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.10. The stock has a market cap of $23.97 billion, a PE ratio of 217.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 1.62.

Yandex Company Profile

Yandex N.V., an Internet and technology company, provides Internet search engine in Russia and internationally. The company offers search, location-based, personalized, and mobile services that enable users to find information, and communicate and connect over the Internet from desktops and mobile devices.

