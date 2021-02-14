YEE Hits One Day Trading Volume of $710,947.00 (YEE)

YEE (CURRENCY:YEE) traded 5.2% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on February 14th. One YEE token can currently be bought for $0.0020 or 0.00000004 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, YEE has traded up 41.1% against the US dollar. YEE has a market cap of $2.79 million and approximately $710,947.00 worth of YEE was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

YEE Profile

YEE is a token. It launched on January 11th, 2018. YEE’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,365,218,125 tokens. YEE’s official Twitter account is @YeeToken and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for YEE is www.yeefoundation.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Yee team are striving to construct a YeeChain system supporting fast transaction and high-efficiency storage on the basis of current blockchain technology, and on top of YeeChain, they are updating YeeNet to be a decentralized distributed cloud communication network supporting peer-to-peer, groups, live broadcasting and Internet of Things(IoT). In the beginning stage, Yee will be operated on a public Ethereum network. Yee team will define the whole set of frameworks including YeeChain, YeeNet, YeeCall/YeeWallet/YeeStore and the ecosystems built on it as Yee. Yee will be a blockchain-based cloud communications infrastructure and decentralized social ecosystem. “

YEE Token Trading

YEE can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as YEE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade YEE should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy YEE using one of the exchanges listed above.

