YF Link (YFL) Market Capitalization Achieves $17.88 Million

YF Link (CURRENCY:YFL) traded down 7.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on February 14th. During the last seven days, YF Link has traded 20% lower against the U.S. dollar. YF Link has a total market capitalization of $17.88 million and approximately $2.56 million worth of YF Link was traded on exchanges in the last day. One YF Link token can currently be bought for approximately $347.07 or 0.00713001 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002055 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001200 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $26.66 or 0.00054758 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $132.81 or 0.00272842 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.16 or 0.00086619 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 16% against the dollar and now trades at $44.45 or 0.00091312 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 14.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.44 or 0.00099513 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $43,915.95 or 0.90217852 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $90.13 or 0.00185154 BTC.

YF Link Profile

YF Link’s total supply is 52,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 51,503 tokens. YF Link’s official website is yflink.io . YF Link’s official message board is medium.com/yflink

YF Link Token Trading

